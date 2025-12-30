India to take policy initiatives to meet target of 300 million mt steelmaking capacity by 2030

The Indian government will take policy initiatives to prioritize higher steel production and raw material security in the coming year as India enters the final phase of its journey toward achieving an installed steelmaking capacity of 300 million mt by 2030, an official with ministry of steel said on Tuesday, December 30.

Alongside capacity expansion, the government’s policy initiative will be on the adoption of low-carbon technologies, development of green steel capacity, and production of special and high-end steel grades to meet the growing requirements of domestic industries and export markets, the official said.

However, he said that the steel industry is preparing for continued challenges in 2025, including rising imports, volatile raw material prices and global trade uncertainties. Imports—especially from Asian markets—remain a concern for domestic producers, despite safeguard and antidumping duties imposed on flat steel products from countries such as China and Vietnam.

The ministry is also strengthening raw material availability. New coking coal reserves are being explored, and sourcing is being diversified through engagement with resource-rich countries. Iron ore auctions are underway, and steelmakers are encouraged to participate. Beneficiation and pelletization of low-grade iron ore are also being promoted to improve resource efficiency, the official added.