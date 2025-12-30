 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India to take policy initiatives to meet target of 300 million mt steelmaking capacity by 2030

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 14:16:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government will take policy initiatives to prioritize higher steel production and raw material security in the coming year as India enters the final phase of its journey toward achieving an installed steelmaking capacity of 300 million mt by 2030, an official with ministry of steel said on Tuesday, December 30.

Alongside capacity expansion, the government’s policy initiative will be on the adoption of low-carbon technologies, development of green steel capacity, and production of special and high-end steel grades to meet the growing requirements of domestic industries and export markets, the official said.

However, he said that the steel industry is preparing for continued challenges in 2025, including rising imports, volatile raw material prices and global trade uncertainties. Imports—especially from Asian markets—remain a concern for domestic producers, despite safeguard and antidumping duties imposed on flat steel products from countries such as China and Vietnam.

The ministry is also strengthening raw material availability. New coking coal reserves are being explored, and sourcing is being diversified through engagement with resource-rich countries. Iron ore auctions are underway, and steelmakers are encouraged to participate. Beneficiation and pelletization of low-grade iron ore are also being promoted to improve resource efficiency, the official added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s industrial output grows 6.7 percent in November, a two-year high

30 Dec | Steel News

Indian government to take punitive measures if state-run miners fail to ramp up iron ore output

30 Sep | Steel News

India’s MOIL secures environmental clearance to develop new manganese mine

22 Jun | Steel News

Indian steel ministry proposes iron ore royalty cut to boost value addition

24 Sep | Steel News

India’s unused low grade iron ore stocks estimated at 162 million mt

04 Sep | Steel News

Goa miners seek Prime Minister’s intervention in resuming iron ore mining operations shut for last three years

27 Aug | Steel News

SAIL seeks permission to sell unused stockpiles of low grade iron ore fines

11 Feb | Steel News

India’s Ministry of Mines approves increase in iron ore acreage cap for each steel company

24 Sep | Steel News

Indian iron ore fines export offers surge on speculative futures, but signs of cooling down at end of week

19 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian iron ore fines export offers edge up marginally in slight improved activity but sentiments remain cautious

12 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials