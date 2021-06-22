﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s MOIL secures environmental clearance to develop new manganese mine

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:00:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has secured environmental clearance (EC) from the central Ministry for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for exploration and development of ore across 126.84 hectares in the western state of Maharashtra, a company regulatory filing said on Tuesday, June 22.

According to the filing, MOIL was granted a reserved area of 814.71 hectares, of which the company sought EC clearance for 126.84 hectares.

“As the resources available are at a depth of 200 meters below the surface, underground mining will have to be adopted. In view of this, MOIL is going ahead with purchase of land for the mine and getting statutory clearances,” the company said.

“The mine will be the twelfth mine operated by MOIL and the first underground mine in its operations,” the company said.


Tags: steelmaking  manganese ore  mining  raw mat  Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Jun

SAIL winding up of RMD not to lead to reduction in manpower
22  Jun

Indian government considers pellet producer KIOCL for possible disinvestment
21  Jun

Russia and India working on coking coal supply agreement
18  Jun

Mills in Chhattisgarh seek invocation of pre-emption rights to prevent iron ore leaving the state
04  Jun

Indian coking coal imports up 13.18 percent in April-May