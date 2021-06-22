India’s MOIL secures environmental clearance to develop new manganese mine

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:00:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has secured environmental clearance (EC) from the central Ministry for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for exploration and development of ore across 126.84 hectares in the western state of Maharashtra, a company regulatory filing said on Tuesday, June 22.

According to the filing, MOIL was granted a reserved area of 814.71 hectares, of which the company sought EC clearance for 126.84 hectares.

“As the resources available are at a depth of 200 meters below the surface, underground mining will have to be adopted. In view of this, MOIL is going ahead with purchase of land for the mine and getting statutory clearances,” the company said.

“The mine will be the twelfth mine operated by MOIL and the first underground mine in its operations,” the company said.