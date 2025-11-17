 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited hikes iron ore lump price marginally, fines unchanged

Monday, 17 November 2025 11:01:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run NMDC Limited has marginally increased price for iron ore lumps while keeping its fines price unchanged, for all deliveries effective from November 15, company sources said on Monday, November 17.

The sources said that the price for iron ore lumps (10-40 mm, Fe content of 67 percent) has been hiked marginally by INR 50/mt ($0.56/mt) to INR 6,250/mt ($70.45/mt) ex-pithead.

However, the price for iron ore fines (less than 10 mm, Fe content of 64 percent) has been kept unchanged at INR 4,750/mt ($53.54/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are inclusive of mandatory levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.


