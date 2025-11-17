India’s DGTR recommends AD duty on imports of met coke from six countries

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has proposed antidumping (AD) duties on import of low ash metallurgical coke (met coke) from six countries, a government official said on Monday, November 17, quoting from an official notification.

The DGTR has recommended duty of $73.5/mt on imports from Australia, followed by duty of $130/mt for China, $120/mt for Columbia, $83/mt for Indonesia, $61/mt for Japan and $85/mt for Russia.

Following an investigation on met coke imports, the DGTR concluded that dumping from the concerned countries is substantial and exceeds the minimum threshold and is undercutting the prices of domestic industry, the official said.

A dumping probe had been sought by the Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers’ Association (IMCOM), which represents around 85 percent of domestic production.

In April this year, the Indian government initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of the raw material from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, and Russia.

Domestic manufacturers had alleged these countries are selling met coke at unfairly low prices, harming local producers.

Earlier in January, the government had also imposed country-specific quantitative restrictions on imports of met coke to protect domestic producers.