India’s KIOCL Limited reports lower net loss in Q2 FY 2025-26

Indian government-run iron ore pellet manufacturer KIOCL Limited has reported a net loss of INR 171.60 million ($1.93 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, lower than the net loss of INR 692.10 million ($7.80 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, November 17.

The company achieved total sales revenues of INR 1425.40 million ($16.68 million) in the given period, a rise of 798.74 percent year on year, it said in the filing.