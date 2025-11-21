 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL’s...

SAIL’s Bokaro mill inks agreement with defense lab for use of technology for special steel production

Friday, 21 November 2025 12:01:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) has signed a licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) for the transfer of technology under which the steelmaker will access the latter’s technology for production of special steel for armament applications, a company statement said on Friday, November 21.

Under this licensing agreement, DRDO has granted Bokaro Steel Plant a non-exclusive licence to utilise the technology for the production of DMR 249A steel sheets specifically for naval applications in India. The steel produced can be supplied to the Indian armed forces and other government agencies.

Special steel produced by BSP has been used as a critical material in construction of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, as well as stealth frigates INS Nilgiri, INS Mahendragiri and INS Vindhyagiri.

The company said that BSP will continue to support defence production through the development of special-grade steels.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MAN Industries inks MoU with Aramco Asia to develop steel pipe facility in S. Arabia

21 Nov | Steel News

India's stainless steel imports drop over 20 percent in Jan-Oct'25 as Chinese shipments fall sharply

21 Nov | Steel News

India’s steel ministry extends exemptions from QCOs for certain stainless product imports

21 Nov | Steel News

Metso secures €11 million order to supply compact pellet plant to India’s Kuminex Steel

21 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India pellet price stage recovery, trade muted by buyers’ resistance and better local sales

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices stable, no deals in Middle East amid absence of discounts

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

India’s Jai Raj Ispat launches new rebar mill supplied by Danieli

20 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel to make Kalinganagar its largest steel mill with 16 million mt capacity

19 Nov | Steel News

India’s GPIL sees 22% rise in pellet output in H1 FY 2025-26

18 Nov | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 47, 2025

18 Nov | Longs and Billet