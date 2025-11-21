Metso secures €11 million order to supply compact pellet plant to India’s Kuminex Steel

Finland-based engineering group Metso has signed a €11 million contract with India’s Kuminex Steels Private Limited to supply a compact iron ore pellet plant, the company said in a statement on Friday, November 21.

Compact plant designed with full-scale performance standards

The order includes the complete engineering and design of the facility, along with Metso’s proprietary equipment, instrumentation and control systems. The company will also provide supervisory services and technical training throughout the project.

The new pellet plant will have an annual capacity of 1.5 million mt, with production scheduled to begin by mid-2027.

According to Metso, the plant is based on state-of-the-art design principles used in its larger pelletizing solutions and will incorporate a three-meter-wide indurating machine. Despite its compact size, the facility will deliver performance and product quality comparable to Metso’s full-scale traveling grate pelletizing plants.

The plant will also be equipped with Metso’s advanced digital solutions, including VisionPellet and Optimus, aimed at enhancing process efficiency, monitoring and overall plant optimization.