India’s Jai Raj Ispat launches new rebar mill supplied by Danieli

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Indian steel producer Jai Raj Ispat Limited has successfully completed the first quality test for its thermomechanically treated rebar mill located in the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub in Andhra Pradesh. According to Danieli, the test was finalized just two months after the start of production, marking rapid commissioning progress for the new facility.

The plant with a 350,000 mt rebar capacity per year stands out as India’s first installation of the MIDA QLP technology developed by Danieli. Danieli stated that the system features a compact, continuous production layout that integrates key steelmaking and rolling units including the ladle refining furnace, continuous casting machine, induction heater, and high-speed rolling mill. All these stages operate in an endless casting-rolling configuration.

Danieli’s MIDA QLP technology transforms liquid steel directly into finished thermomechanically treated rebars in one continuous sequence. This setup aims to significantly reduce thermal losses, eliminate several intermediate handling stages, lower energy consumption, and enhance metallurgical consistency across final products.