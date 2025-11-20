 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Jai Raj Ispat launches new rebar mill supplied by Danieli

Thursday, 20 November 2025 14:25:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Indian steel producer Jai Raj Ispat Limited has successfully completed the first quality test for its thermomechanically treated rebar mill located in the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub in Andhra Pradesh. According to Danieli, the test was finalized just two months after the start of production, marking rapid commissioning progress for the new facility.

The plant with a 350,000 mt rebar capacity per year stands out as India’s first installation of the MIDA QLP technology developed by Danieli. Danieli stated that the system features a compact, continuous production layout that integrates key steelmaking and rolling units including the ladle refining furnace, continuous casting machine, induction heater, and high-speed rolling mill. All these stages operate in an endless casting-rolling configuration.

Danieli’s MIDA QLP technology transforms liquid steel directly into finished thermomechanically treated rebars in one continuous sequence. This setup aims to significantly reduce thermal losses, eliminate several intermediate handling stages, lower energy consumption, and enhance metallurgical consistency across final products.


Tags: Rebar Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Romanian longs market still struggles amid slow demand and liquidity pressures, but local prices hold firm

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey increase further

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.2 percent in Nov 10-16, 2025

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkish rebar mills focus on local market as exports relatively quiet

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local rebar market shows divergent trends amid conflicting outlook

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey exhausts EU’s rebar import quota for Q4

19 Nov | Steel News

China’s HRC output increases by 5.3 percent in January-October 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 45.9 percent in January-October 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 2.0 percent in January-October 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

Egypt’s domestic rebar prices weaken as temporary incentives provided

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Round Bar
Diameter:  6 - 36 mm
GREEN STAL TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer