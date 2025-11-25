India’s steel imports down 34% in Apr-Oct FY 2025-26, remains net importer

India’s steel imports during the first seven months (April-October) of the current fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 3.8 million mt, a decline of 34 percent year on year, according to data compiled by Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel.

However, despite the fall in imports, the country remained a net importer of steel even though exports were up 25.3 percent during the period to 3.5 million mt, the data showed.

The highest inward shipment was from South Korea during the seven-month period at 1.4 million mt, followed by China, Japan and Russia.

Total finished steel production during the April-October period has been provisionally estimated at 91.6 million mt, while crude steel production was 95.7 million mt. Consumption of finished steel was 92.2 million mt, a rise of 7.4 percent year on year, the data showed.