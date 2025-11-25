India’s OMC secures environmental clearance to expand Kurmitar iron ore mine to 6 million mt per year

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a state-owned enterprise of eastern India’s Odisha government, has received approvals for its environmental impact assessment (EIA) and environmental management plan (EMP) to expand the Kurmitar iron ore mine’s capacity from 2.4 million mt per year to 6 million mt per year, a government official said on Tuesday, November 25.

The Kurmitar iron and manganese mine, located in the Sundargarh district of Odisha, spans 651 hectares, and the expansion will not require acquisition of any private land, the official added.

OMC prepares operations for higher production output

At a recent project review meeting, senior company officials directed that mechanized mining operations be ramped up to 1,200 mt per hour to support the increased output. The plan also includes installation of a fully mechanized primary screening and crushing plant to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.