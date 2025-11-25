 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s OMC secures environmental clearance to expand Kurmitar iron ore mine to 6 million mt per year

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 15:11:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a state-owned enterprise of eastern India’s Odisha government, has received approvals for its environmental impact assessment (EIA) and environmental management plan (EMP) to expand the Kurmitar iron ore mine’s capacity from 2.4 million mt per year to 6 million mt per year, a government official said on Tuesday, November 25.

The Kurmitar iron and manganese mine, located in the Sundargarh district of Odisha, spans 651 hectares, and the expansion will not require acquisition of any private land, the official added.

OMC prepares operations for higher production output

At a recent project review meeting, senior company officials directed that mechanized mining operations be ramped up to 1,200 mt per hour to support the increased output. The plan also includes installation of a fully mechanized primary screening and crushing plant to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar prices mostly stable, mild support from retail buying

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Iron ore freights increase amid steady cargo demand, tight vessel supply

25 Nov | Steel News

India planning new three-year structured safeguard duty on steel imports

25 Nov | Steel News

East Asian ferrous scrap imports show mixed trends across key geographies in 9MCY25

25 Nov | Steel News

India’s steel imports down 34% in Apr-Oct FY 2025-26, remains net importer

25 Nov | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Global iron ore exports rise marginally in Jan-Sep'25 despite 3% drop in Chinese steel production

24 Nov | Steel News

India: Iron ore e-auction sales in Karnataka rise by over 40 percent month on month in Oct'25 amid improved buying

24 Nov | Steel News

Indian government working on royalty relief for beneficiation of low grade iron ore

24 Nov | Steel News

MAN Industries inks MoU with Aramco Asia to develop steel pipe facility in S. Arabia

21 Nov | Steel News