Indian Railways set to unveil new freight transportation policy for steel sector

India’s national transporter Indian Railways (IR) is preparing to introduce a new freight transportation policy specifically designed for the steel sector, government sources said on Thursday, November 27. The upcoming framework will mirror the cost-efficient freight structure currently offered to the cement industry, which has successfully lowered logistics expenses while improving operational efficiency for customers.

Tailored logistics solutions for steel mills

According to the sources, the new policy will provide steel producers with specialized and customizable transportation solutions. These will include optimized routes and freight train schedules, mill-specific pricing models, and upgraded infrastructure services aimed at enhancing the reliability and efficiency of steel logistics.

For steelmakers, the new freight framework is expected to translate into reduced transportation costs, streamlined supply chain operations and improved market competitiveness. Government sources added that consultations between IR and key steel industry stakeholders have already been completed, and their inputs have been incorporated into the final policy structure.

The new freight policy is anticipated to strengthen logistics performance across India’s steel value chain and support the sector’s broader growth momentum.