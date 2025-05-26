 |  Login 
India’s SEML sees net profit rise 15% in Q4 FY 2024-25

Monday, 26 May 2025 12:21:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian integrated steel producer Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML) has reported a net profit of INR 1.08 billion ($12.73 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 14.74 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, May 26.

The company reported total sales revenue during the quarter at INR 12.3 billion ($144.57 million), up 40.19 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

During the full fiscal year of 2024-25, SEML’s net profit stood at INR 6.99 billion ($82.86 million), a rise of 33.80 percent year on year.

SEML reported pellet production of 819,000 mt during 2024-25, a marginal growth of one percent, while sales were down three percent to 501,000 mt, year on year.


