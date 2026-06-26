 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s RHI Magnesita and Khemka Refractories to set up recycling plant to reduce refractory waste

Friday, 26 June 2026 10:32:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s RHI Magnesita and Khemka Refractories Limited (KRL) have entered into a joint venture agreement to set up a refractory recycling plant in the eastern state of Odisha to expand recovery and reuse of refractory materials in the country, a statement issued by RHI Magnesita said on Friday, June 26.

The recycling facility will be located in Odisha as it will be in close proximity to major steel mills in the country and focus on efficient collection, processing and recycling of used refractory materials, the company said.

The joint venture will create an integrated recycling supply chain and increase the availability of recycled raw materials for refractory production and other industrial applications, it added.

The move comes as manufacturers increasingly look to reduce dependence on imported raw materials, to lower costs and meet sustainability targets by incorporating more recycled content into industrial production, the company said.

Refractories are heat-resistant materials used to line furnaces, kilns and reactors in industries such as steel, cement and glass. They are essential consumables for steelmakers and typically need periodic replacement.


Tags: India Indian Subcon RINL 

Similar articles

India’s RINL halts operation of steel melt shop after explosion kills nine, injures several others

11 Jun | Steel News

India’s RINL sees 51 percent rise in crude steel output in FY 2025-26

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s RINL achieves highest single-day crude steel output on Dec 14

16 Dec | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic sees 6% rise in Apr-Nov FY 2025-26

08 Dec | Steel News

Indian steel ministry: RINL’s future hinges on high capacity utilization

03 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL enters into contract with SEIL for conversion of billets to rebar

23 Jul | Steel News

India’s RINL and NRDC update scope of collaboration on value-added services

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s RINL seek bidders to construct solar power plant

04 Jul | Steel News

India's RINL restarts its third blast furnace

02 Jul | Steel News

India’s RINL seeks bidders to operate its sinter and raw material handling plants, triggering workers’ protests

26 Jun | Steel News