India’s RHI Magnesita and Khemka Refractories to set up recycling plant to reduce refractory waste

India’s RHI Magnesita and Khemka Refractories Limited (KRL) have entered into a joint venture agreement to set up a refractory recycling plant in the eastern state of Odisha to expand recovery and reuse of refractory materials in the country, a statement issued by RHI Magnesita said on Friday, June 26.

The recycling facility will be located in Odisha as it will be in close proximity to major steel mills in the country and focus on efficient collection, processing and recycling of used refractory materials, the company said.

The joint venture will create an integrated recycling supply chain and increase the availability of recycled raw materials for refractory production and other industrial applications, it added.



The move comes as manufacturers increasingly look to reduce dependence on imported raw materials, to lower costs and meet sustainability targets by incorporating more recycled content into industrial production, the company said.

Refractories are heat-resistant materials used to line furnaces, kilns and reactors in industries such as steel, cement and glass. They are essential consumables for steelmakers and typically need periodic replacement.