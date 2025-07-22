India’s RINL and NRDC update scope of collaboration on value-added services

India’s government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has updated its agreement with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to expand the scope of their collaboration to provide a suite of value-added services including intellectual property (IP) management, IP valuation, commercialization support, and end-to-end technology transfer services to RINL, a joint statement said on Tuesday, July 22.

The comprehensive support envisioned in the agreement aims to enhance RINL’s capabilities in protecting, evaluating, and monetizing its in-house innovations. This renewed partnership reinforces the shared commitment towards fostering innovation, promoting indigenous technologies, and advancing the national goal of self-reliance in steel manufacturing, the statement said.

Over the past five years, under the previous agreement, NRDC facilitated IP services that enabled RINL to file and secure the grant of 12 patents for in-house developed technologies in steel manufacturing, it said.