India’s RINL seeks global suppliers for 225,000 mt of pellets

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 10:37:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer RashtriyaI spat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking global suppliers for 225,000 mt of pellets, company sources said on Tuesday, May 13.

The last date for submission of bids by eligible suppliers has been fixed for May 30.

Eligible global bidders would need to be established iron ore pellet producers owning manufacturing units or suppliers offering pellets produced by other plants but duly backed by a letter of authority from the original producer, sources said.

Bids would need to be made for a minimum volume of 75,000 mt and delivered in Panamax shipments within 75 days from the conclusion of the supply contract, with the buyer having the option to delay taking delivery by two months without any additional financial implications.


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

