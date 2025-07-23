 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s RINL enters into contract with SEIL for conversion of billets to rebar

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 09:51:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) for the conversion of billet to rebar, company sources said on Wednesday, July 23.

The sources said that, under the contract manufacturing agreement, SIEL would use its existing rolling mill capacity to convert 120,000 mt of billet supplied to RINL to rebar and subsequently for sale under the “RINL” brand name.

The agreement is for an initial period of two years with provision for an extension by one additional year.

This deal strengthens SEIL’s role in the domestic steel supply chain and supports RINL’s production goals through a strategic public-private partnership, the sources said.


Tags: Rebar Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

Import long steel prices follow domestic mills higher; August scrap is seen sideways to up

24 Jul | Longs and Billet

US rebar imports up 34.7 percent in April 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Turkish mills attempt to hike longs prices on back of China’s recent surge

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its official rebar price

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

Alter Steel plans $750 million green steel mill in Queensland with Danieli technology

23 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Sülzle Stahlpartner expands network with reinforcing steel unit acquisition

23 Jul | Steel News

Local Indian rebar prices soften as mills drop prices and distributors extend credit to push sales

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales, closes them very soon after

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 23, 2025 

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

UAE’s Emsteel keeps rebar prices stable for seventh straight month amid steady demand

22 Jul | Longs and Billet