India’s RINL seek bidders to construct solar power plant

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited bids for the construction of a 5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant located at its 7.3 million mt steel mill at the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, company sources said on Friday, July 4.

The scope of work includes the complete design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar plant on a turnkey basis, following the technical specifications, the sources said.

The submission deadline for bids is August 4, 2025 and the successful bidder must complete the entire project within six months from the effective date of the contract, which is either the signing date or 30 days from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LOA), whichever is earlier, the sources added.

In January this year, the Indian government approved a financial bail-out package worth $1.34 billion comprising cash infusion through fresh equity and debt restructuring follow which RINL is now attempting to stabilize production and achieve financial viability.