India’s RINL seeks bidders to operate its sinter and raw material handling plants, triggering workers’ protests

Thursday, 26 June 2025 10:24:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an expression of interest (EoI) seeking bidders for “comprehensive technical management and maintenance” of Sinter Plant -1 and “technological upkeep of wagon tipplers, total mechanic maintenance with housekeeping” of Raw Materials Handling Plant (RMHP) tipplers and stacking stream, triggering protests among trade unions and workers, company sources said on Thursday, June 26.

The sinter plant is a vital unit of the 7.3 million mt per annum capacity RINL steel mill which processes iron ore fines and fluxes and subsequently feeds them into blast furnaces to produce liquid steel.

On the other hand, RMHP takes care of the storage and movement of raw materials like iron ore and coal, which RINL receives from iron ore miner NMDC Limited and other miners.

The EoI has sought qualified agencies to maintain and ensure the smooth functioning of the sinter plant and RMHP through timely cleaning and material handling operations.

"Our suspicion is proving to be true. The EoI for comprehensive management of two vital components of steel production is a ploy to privatise after a few years under the alibi that the revival package did not yield the desired results, leaving them no alternative but to privatise it,” trade union leader Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao said.

RINL is currently planning to bring back its third blast furnace into operation before the end of this month.

In January this year, the government approved a financial bail-out package worth $1.34 billion comprising a cash infusion through fresh equity and debt restructuring following which RINL is now attempting to stabilise production and achieve financial viability.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

