﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s NMDC reports 47% rise in iron ore output in September

Monday, 04 October 2021 11:27:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported production of 2.69 million mt in September this year, achieving a growth of 47 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, October 4.

The company said that total iron ore sales in September this year were recorded at 2.73 million mt, a growth of 29 percent year on year.

NMDC’s production in the April-September period this year aggregated to 17.71 million mt, a rise of 45 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, while total sales during the period came to 18.50 million mt, a rise of 43 percent year on year, the company reported.


Tags: iron ore  mining  NMDC  India  Indian Subcon  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Sep

Indian merchant miner Rungta Mines secures iron ore mine in Odisha through auction route
23 Sep

India’s steel ministry directs SAIL to set specific timelines to liquidate idle iron ore stocks
21 Sep

India’s KIOCL in talks with global steel mills for ‘tolling agreements’ for iron ore pellet production
20 Sep

Indian government hikes GST rates on metallic ores to 18% from 5%
07 Sep

India’s NMDC cuts local iron ore prices sharply for September