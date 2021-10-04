India’s NMDC reports 47% rise in iron ore output in September

Monday, 04 October 2021 11:27:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported production of 2.69 million mt in September this year, achieving a growth of 47 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, October 4.

The company said that total iron ore sales in September this year were recorded at 2.73 million mt, a growth of 29 percent year on year.

NMDC’s production in the April-September period this year aggregated to 17.71 million mt, a rise of 45 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, while total sales during the period came to 18.50 million mt, a rise of 43 percent year on year, the company reported.