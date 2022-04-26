India’s NMDC Limited’s greenfield steel mill project hit by cost, time overruns

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 10:27:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India-based NMDC Limited’s 3 million mt greenfield steel mill project which is scheduled to go into production in the next few months will end up with a cost of $2.89 billion, including a cost overrun estimated at $855 million, due to a seven-year time overrun, steel industry analysts said on Tuesday, April 26.

The Indian government which owns and manages NMDC Limited has already approved the demerger of the greenfield steel mill project from the parent company by August-September 2022, following which the mill will be privatized with the government selling its entire equity stake to a private investor.

Meanwhile, media reports on Tuesday suggested that domestic steel majors Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will not participate in the privatization of NMDC’s steel mill.

The reports indicated that other domestic steel majors like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and Vedanta’s ESL Steel Limited could participate.