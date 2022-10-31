﻿
India’s NMDC commissions first coke oven battery of greenfield steel mill

Monday, 31 October 2022 10:34:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s NMDC Limited has commissioned its coke over battery (COB)-I at its 3 million mt per year greenfield steel mill in Chhattisgarh state, a company official said on Monday, October 31.

The official said that COB-2 will be commissioned over the next few days as part of “sequential commissioning of various units of the steel mill”.

COB-2 will be followed by commissioning of the hot strip mill, followed by the thin slab caster.

State-run NMDC has just completed demerging the steel mill into a separate company as a precursor to the government’s disinvestment of the project to private investors through competitive bidding.


