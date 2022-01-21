India’s NMDC appoints consultants to oversee trial run of greenfield steel mill

Friday, 21 January 2022 12:28:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s NMDC Limited has appointed an engineering consultancy and project management service provider, state-run Mecon Limited, to oversee pre-commissioning, commissioning, and hot and cold trial runs of its 3 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project at Nagarnar in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, sources at the consultancy firm said on Friday, January 21.

According to the sources, Mecon has been appointed for a period of three years and apart from pre- and post-commissioning trial runs, it will also be responsible for achieving yearly targeted production from various mills at the plant, including advisory services on maintenance.

The sources said that part of the fees payable to the consultants will be linked to achieving specific benchmark production targets like 2 million mt output of hot rolled coil (HRC) in the first year after commissioning of the project.

As per the revised timeline, NMDC expects to start trial runs at Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) by March 22, 2022.