India’s NMDC and IMMT to collaborate on R&D on iron ore mining technologies

Tuesday, September 28
       

India’s iron ore miner, NMDC Limited and government’s Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) have signed an agreement to jointly conduct research and development (R&D) to develop indigenous technologies, an official statement said on Tuesday, September 28.

According to the statement areas identified for joint R&D projects included processing of low and lean grade iron ore, beneficiation of coal, utilization of waste generated by mines and slurry transportation.

“While the Indian mining sector enters an era of self-reliance, NMDC is making investments to enhance use of indigenous technologies in mining. The collaboration of NMDC and IMMT is a significant step in this direction,” NMDC, CEO, Sumit Deb said


