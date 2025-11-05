India’s MOIL Limited sees 9% rise in manganese ore output in October 2025

Indian government-run manganese ore miner, MOIL Limited achieved production of 160,000 mt of manganese ore in October 2025, a rise of 9.1 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, October 5.

Total ore production during the first seven months (April-October) of the fiscal year 2025-26 was an estimated 1.104 million mt, a rise of 8.5 percent year on year, the company said.

During the same period, the company achieved its highest-ever exploratory drilling of 57,275 meters.