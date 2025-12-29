India’s JSL plans to double structural steel making capacity at its Raigarh mill

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) has planned expansion of structural steel making capacity at its Raigarh mill to 2.4 million mt per year from 1.2 million mt per year, a company statement said on Monday, December 29.

According to the project, the expansion project will be completed by 2028.

The expansion will substantially enhance the availability of heavy and ultra-heavy structural steel sections in India, it said.

As part of the expansion roadmap, JSL will commission a new, dedicated structural steel mill, alongside advanced upstream and downstream technology upgrades.

This will enable the manufacture of larger, heavier, and more complex parallel flange sections required for next-generation infrastructure and energy projects.

The company currently manufactures parallel flange sections ranging from 100 mm to 900 mm, with sectional weights of up to 333 kg per meter. With the ongoing expansion, production capability will extend to ultra-heavy sections reaching 1,100 mm depth and 1,500 kg per meter.