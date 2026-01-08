 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian government approves forest land diversion for NMDC’s Bailadila iron ore mine expansion

Thursday, 08 January 2026 11:14:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government has approved the diversion of forest land to allow Indian miner NMDC Limited to expand iron ore mining capacity at its Bailadila Deposit-II mine in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a government official said on Thursday, January 8.

Production capacity to rise to 14.5 million mt per year

Under the approval, around 875 hectares of forest land at Bailadila will be diverted, enabling NMDC to increase annual iron ore production capacity at the mine to 14.50 million mt, up from the current 11.30 million mt.

Bailadila is a forested mountainous region known for its substantial reserves of high-grade iron ore and its distinctive ox-hump-shaped peaks. The Deposit-II mining block holds 558.84 million mt of hematite geological reserves, of which 351.32 million mt are classified as mineable reserves.

The expansion is expected to support NMDC’s long-term production targets and strengthen domestic iron ore supply for India’s steel sector.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Tata Steel sees 11% rise in crude steel output from Indian operations in Q3 FY 2025-26

08 Jan | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 11% in Apr-Dec FY 2025-26

06 Jan | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 4% rise in manganese ore output in Q3 FY 2025-26

06 Jan | Steel News

India to take policy initiatives to meet target of 300 million mt steelmaking capacity by 2030

30 Dec | Steel News

India’s industrial output grows 6.7 percent in November, a two-year high

30 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSL plans to double structural steel making capacity at its Raigarh mill

29 Dec | Steel News

GTRI: Import curbs on LAM coke push up Indian steel prices

29 Dec | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited inks pact with Colorado School of Mines

25 Dec | Steel News

Goa forwards list of blocks to GSI for estimation of iron ore reserves before auction

08 Dec | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in November 2025

04 Dec | Steel News