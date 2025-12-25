 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited inks pact with Colorado School of Mines

Thursday, 25 December 2025 10:09:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Colorado School of Mines, USA to establish a framework of research collaboration in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) in mining and related areas, a company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, December 25.

The purpose of entering into the agreement is to establish a framework for research collaboration between NMDC and Colorado School of Mines, USA including joint research, technology development, training, capacity building, exchange of knowledge, seminars, workshops, and collaborative projects in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy, AI/ML in mining, and related areas.

The agreement primarily outlines the collaborative research areas, implementation mechanism, intellectual property sharing, duration, arbitration, termination and confidentiality provisions, the company said. 

Further, the MoU may be terminated by either party with a three months’ written notice. Amendments can be made only through written mutual consent.


