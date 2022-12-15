India’s MOIL Limited posts 6% rise in manganese ore output for Nov 

Thursday, 15 December 2022 14:41:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited achieved ore output of 120,000 mt in November this year, up six percent year on year, a ministry of steel statement said on Thursday, December 15.

According to the statement, total manganese ore sales were up 82 percent in November, though the ministry did not release the absolute volumes.

MOIL, which controls about 34 percent of total manganese reserves in the country and accounts for 45 percent of domestic demand, has set a target of achieving annual production of 3 million mt by 2030.