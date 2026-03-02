India’s MOIL hikes manganese ore price effective for all deliveries from March 1, 2026

India’s government-run miner MOIL Limited has hiked prices of select grades of manganese ore for all deliveries effective from March 1, 2026, according to a company statement on Monday, March 2.

The company said that the price of manganese ore with Mn content above 44 percent as well as the price of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent have been hiked by two percent.

The price of silico-manganese grade (SMGR) has also been increased by two percent, the company said.

However, the prices of manganese ore with Mn content of 20 percent and Mn content of 25 percent have been kept unchanged, it added.