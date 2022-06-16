India’s mineral production records 7.8% growth in April

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:26:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral production recorded growth of 7.8 percent year on year in April this year, according to government data released on Thursday, June 16.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector in April (base: 2011-12 = 100) was at 116.0, 7.8 percent higher as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the data released by the mines ministry showed.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during April 2022 over April 2021 include, magnesite 44.3 percent, manganese ore 28.9 percent, coal 28.8 percent, lignite 28.4 percent, bauxite 18.5 percent, zinc concentrate 10.5 percent, natural gas 6.4 percent, and phosphorite 0.5 percent.

The production of minerals showing negative growth include petroleum crude, 0.9 percent, limestone, 2.7 percent, copper concentrate, 4.2 percent, iron ore, 5.6 percent, lead concentrate, 11.2 percent, chromite, 16.1 percent, and gold, 22.4 percent.