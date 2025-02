Indian government-run pellet producer, KIOCL Limited reported a net loss of INR 477.90 million ($5.52 million) in third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2024-25, against a profit of INR 390.30 million ($4.51 million) in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, February 14.

KIOCL reported total sales revenue of INR 1.80 billion ($20.87 million) during the quarter, a decline of 67.14 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.