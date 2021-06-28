India’s KIOCL secures first stage clearance to divert forest land for iron and manganese ore mining

Monday, 28 June 2021 10:14:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL has secured approval from the federal government for diverting forest land for mining of iron ore and manganese ore, company officials said on Monday, June 28.

The permission to divert forest land has paved the way for KIOCL which operates a 3.5 million mt per year pellet plant in the southern state of Karnataka to resume mining operations for the first time since 2006 when the Supreme Court banned it from operating an iron ore mine as it violated the eco-sensitive region.

Since the ban of 2006, KIOCL has been operating its pellet plant with iron ore fines sourced from NMDC’s mines in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

“We have received Stage I approval. We will still need to get some more approvals before we get Stage II approval from the central government. Subsequently, we will go for registration of a mining lease with the state government for 50 years,” KIOCL chairman M V Subba Rao said.

The company will be investing $202 million to start its mining operations including a beneficiation plant. The iron ore mine with estimated reserves of 33 million mt is expected to produce half a million mt in the first phase and to be ramped up to 2 million mt per year in the second phase.