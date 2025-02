India’s Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. (KFIL), a castings and pig iron producer, achieved a net profit of INR 543.10 million ($6.20 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 48.44 percent year on year, according to a company filing on Wednesday, February 5.

KFIL reported sales revenues of INR 16.07 billion ($184.56 million) during the quarter, a rise of 3.84 percent year on year.