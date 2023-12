Monday, 11 December 2023 10:24:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported consolidated crude steel production of 2.204 million mt in November this year, up 11 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, December 11.

Production from Indian operations was reported at 2.114 million mt in November this year, up seven percent year on year, while output of US-based JSW Steel Ohio was 90,000 mt in the given month, compared to 24,000 mt in November 2022.