India’s JSW Steel to significantly increase renewable energy capacity by FY 2026-27

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 11:18:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian steelmaker JSW Steel will increase its renewable energy procurement for its steel plants across India, according to media reports.

The board of directors has approved the extension of renewable energy procurement to a total of 2,507 MW from the initial commitment of 1,367 MW at its Vijayanagar, Dolvi, Salem, and Anjar plants. Of the initial amount, 375 MW has already been commissioned, with an additional capacity of 580 MW slated to become operational by March 2025.

Moreover, JSW Steel plans to commission a total of 600 MW of additional hybrid renewable energy capacity, consisting of 200 MW of solar energy and 400 MW of wind energy at Dolvi, 60 MW at Salem and 210 MW at JSW Steel Coated Products by the fiscal year 2026-27. As a result, its total renewable energy generation capacity will rise to 2,507 MW.


