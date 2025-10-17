India’s JSW Steel sees 307% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INT 16,460 million ($187.13 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 307 percent year on year, the company said in a statement on Friday, October 17.

The company reported total revenue of INR 421,490 million ($4.88 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 12 percent year on year.

According to the company, domestic sales were recorded at 6.33 million mt, a rise of 14 percent year on year, while exports surged 89 percent, accounting for 10 percent of total sales.

Consolidated cruse steel production was 7.90 million mt, up 17 percent year on year, driven by optimal operations of its Dolvi mill after a planned shut down in the first quarter of the fiscal year, the company said.

Consolidated sales of finished steel totaled 7.34 million mt, a rise of 20 percent year on year.