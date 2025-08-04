India’s JSW Steel and JFE of Japan commit additional $669 million investments to ramp up CRGO production capacities

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.09 million mt in J2025, rise of 42.4 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 4.

A joint venture of India’s JSW Steel Limited and Japan’s JFE Steel will invest INR 58.45 billion ($669 million) to expand capacity of production of cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel at two of JSW Steel’s mills in the country, a JSW Steel statement said on Monday, August 4.

JSW and JFE will equally fund a combined INR 19.66 billion for the expansion through equity, JSW Steel said, but has not disclosed the sourcing of the rest of the funds.

The added capacity will be commissioned in phases from the fiscal year 2027-28.

JSW JFE Electrical Steel will raise production of the steel at the Nashik plant to 250,000 per year from the current 50,000 mt per year, for which the two companies plan to invest INR 43 billion.

The companies will invest the remaining INR 15.45 billion to augment capacity of an upcoming facility in Vijayanagar in southern India to 100,000 mt per year from an originally planned 62,000 mt per year, the two companies said in a regulatory filing.

JSW JFE's Nashik plant was bought in January from Germany's Thyssenkrupp in an INR 41.59 billion deal.