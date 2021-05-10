﻿
English
JSW Limited and JFE Steel inks MoU for feasibility study for GOES production in India

Monday, 10 May 2021 14:21:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited and JFE Steel Corporation Limited, Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a feasibility report for production of grain oriented electrical steel (GOES) sheet in India through a joint venture, a JSW official said on Monday, May 10.

The official said that this is in continuation of the alliance between JSW and JFE Steel signed in 2009 to undertake strategic collaboration and technical cooperation between the two companies.

In fact, it was through this collaboration that JFE secured the technical capability for domestic production of non-oriented electrical steel sheets, with JSW emerging as a leading producer of this grade of steel in the domestic market.


