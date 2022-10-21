﻿
English
Primetals to provide maintenance services for JSW’s slab casters at Dolvi

Friday, 21 October 2022 13:47:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received an order from India-based JSW Steel to provide maintenance services to the latter’s two new two-strand slab casters at its Dolvi plant.

Primetals will provide technical experts, supply spare parts, and repair slab caster components.

The maintenance services will increase equipment lifetime, thereby reducing machine downtime and improving product quality.

The slab casters have an annual production capacity in the range of 4-.5 million mt of steel.


Tags: Slab Semis India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW 

