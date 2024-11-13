 |  Login 
India’s JSW Steel makes winning bid for iron ore block in Goa

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has emerged as the winner of the bidding process for the Codli iron ore block in Goa, a Goa government source said on Wednesday, November 13.

“Five mining companies participated in the bidding process, and JSW has been declared the winning bidder,” the source said. The block spread across 377 hectares has estimated geological reserves of 48.49 million mt.

Previously, JSW Steel had already made winning bids for two iron ore blocks in Goa, Cudnem-Cormolem and Surla-Sonshi.

The Goa government will conclude the bidding process for the Onda iron ore block- Onda, today Wednesday, the source said.


