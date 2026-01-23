India’s JSW Steel sees 198% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 21,390 million ($233.54 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 198 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, January 23.

The company reported total revenue of INR 459,910 million ($5.02 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 11 percent year on year.

JSW Steel announced key expansion plans as well. The board of the company has approved setting up a five million mt per annum steel plant in Odisha at a cost of INR 316 billion, which the company aims to commission by 2029-30.



The company’s board also approved the formation of a new joint venture company for a land development project.



The JV will be led by Peddar Realty Limited (PRL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel - which will hold a 51 percent. The remaining ownership will be shared between JSW Realty Private Ltd (JSWRPL) and other partners.