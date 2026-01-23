 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSW Steel sees 198% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

Friday, 23 January 2026 14:57:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 21,390 million ($233.54 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 198 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, January 23.

The company reported total revenue of INR 459,910 million ($5.02 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 11 percent year on year.

JSW Steel announced key expansion plans as well. The board of the company has approved setting up a five million mt per annum steel plant in Odisha at a cost of INR 316 billion, which the company aims to commission by 2029-30.

The company’s board also approved the formation of a new joint venture company for a land development project.

The JV will be led by Peddar Realty Limited (PRL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel - which will hold a 51 percent. The remaining ownership will be shared between JSW Realty Private Ltd (JSWRPL) and other partners.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 6% rise in consolidated steel output in Q3 FY 2025-26

09 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel to invest $1.75 billion in JV with JSW Steel to run BPSL mill

03 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 9% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Oct 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel bolstering raw material security through domestic expansion, overseas acquisitions

28 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 307% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

17 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel and JFE of Japan commit additional $669 million investments to ramp up CRGO production capacities

04 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 70% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

24 Jan | Steel News

Odisha to sign MoU this month for construction of greenfield steel mill

16 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel makes winning bid for iron ore block in Goa

13 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 1% rise in consolidated crude steel output in August

12 Sep | Steel News