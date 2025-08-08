 |  Login 
India’s JSW Steel Limited achieves 19% rise in consolidated crude steel output in July 2025

Friday, 08 August 2025 17:27:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel output of 2.62 million mt in July 2025, a rise of 19 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, 8 August.

The company mills in India achieved crude steel production of 2.55 million mt, a rise of 19 percent, while JSW Steel Ohio in the US reported a crude steel output of 0.07 million mt, marginally lower than 0.075 million mt in July 2024.

It said that the mills in India operated at an average 92.5 percent of capacity during July 2025.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

