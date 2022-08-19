﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel inks pact with IIT, Mumbai to set up hub to develop steelmaking tech

Friday, 19 August 2022 11:53:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has inked a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, to set up a “JSW Technology Hub” for the development of steel manufacturing, the company has said in a statement.

The hub will be part of IIT’s Center for Excellence in Steel Technology (CoEST), supported by the ministry of steel and aimed at developing quality special steelmaking processes while maintaining carbon emission targets, the statement said.

JSW will provide financial and technical support to establish and build the hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure to undertake a wide range of R&D for steel manufacturing and its use. The centre will be constructed using JSW Neosteel-branded rebars and IIT Mumbai will complete the construction of the infrastructure by 2027-28.

The partnership with IIT will also allow JSW to undertake and intensify R&D efforts in the steel sector to develop capabilities in the area of steel technology for the Indian conglomerate. The JSW Technology Hub will also be the nodal point for JSW ’s research activities beyond the steel domain.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel Ltd reports 14% rise in crude steel output in July

09 Aug | Steel News

Indian steel mills begin announcing flat product price cuts for August

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited slashes capital expenditure for FY 2022-23

25 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 85.8 percent fall in net profit for Q1 FY 2022-23

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JISPL reports net loss for Q1 FY 2022-23

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited to partner with Boston Consulting Group for decarbonization

18 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees consolidated crude steel output rise of 16% in Q1 FY 2022-23

07 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited to invest $1.27 billion in projects to reduce carbon footprint

04 Jul | Steel News

Growth plans of India’s JSW Steel Ltd not to be impacted by export tax

01 Jul | Steel News