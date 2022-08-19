India’s JSW Steel inks pact with IIT, Mumbai to set up hub to develop steelmaking tech

Friday, 19 August 2022 11:53:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has inked a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, to set up a “JSW Technology Hub” for the development of steel manufacturing, the company has said in a statement.

The hub will be part of IIT’s Center for Excellence in Steel Technology (CoEST), supported by the ministry of steel and aimed at developing quality special steelmaking processes while maintaining carbon emission targets, the statement said.

JSW will provide financial and technical support to establish and build the hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure to undertake a wide range of R&D for steel manufacturing and its use. The centre will be constructed using JSW Neosteel-branded rebars and IIT Mumbai will complete the construction of the infrastructure by 2027-28.

The partnership with IIT will also allow JSW to undertake and intensify R&D efforts in the steel sector to develop capabilities in the area of steel technology for the Indian conglomerate. The JSW Technology Hub will also be the nodal point for JSW ’s research activities beyond the steel domain.