India’s JSW Steel acquires land for construction of metal recycling unit

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 11:46:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel Limited has acquired 30.5 acres of land close to its existing 10 million mt per year Dolvi steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra, for its proposed metal recycling plant, company sources said on Wednesday, December 14.

The sources said that the metal recycling plant will be constructed in collaboration with National Steel Holding, New Zealand, as announced earlier, and the output of the steel recycling unit will be used at JSW Steel’s Dolvi mill.

The construction of the metal recycling unit will be completed within 12-18 months from the completion of the documentation for the land acquisition.

The sources said that, on completion of the recycling unit, JSW Steel will consider similar recycling plants in close proximity to its other steel mills to increase usage of steel scrap as feedstock and achieve a more sustainable steel production process.