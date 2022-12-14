﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel acquires land for construction of metal recycling unit

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 11:46:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel Limited has acquired 30.5 acres of land close to its existing 10 million mt per year Dolvi steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra, for its proposed metal recycling plant, company sources said on Wednesday, December 14.

The sources said that the metal recycling plant will be constructed in collaboration with National Steel Holding, New Zealand, as announced earlier, and the output of the steel recycling unit will be used at JSW Steel’s Dolvi mill.

The construction of the metal recycling unit will be completed within 12-18 months from the completion of the documentation for the land acquisition.

The sources said that, on completion of the recycling unit, JSW Steel will consider similar recycling plants in close proximity to its other steel mills to increase usage of steel scrap as feedstock and achieve a more sustainable steel production process.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Andhra Pradesh state approves steel mill project by JSW Steel

13 Dec | Steel News

Indian steel mills cut flat product base prices significantly for December

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

India’s JISPL resumes blast furnace operations after maintenance

16 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Ltd posts 25% rise in crude steel output for Oct

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited reports net loss in Q2 FY 2022-23

21 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel and Smartex ink MoU to explore low-emission steel production, decarbonisation

17 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Group company approved to acquire NSAIL through bankruptcy resolution process

13 Oct | Steel News

India’s corporate affairs ministry approves demerger of NMDC’s steel mill project

12 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel posts 12% rise in crude steel output for July-Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

Indian mills start hiking flat product base prices for October

03 Oct | Flats and Slab