India’s JSW Steel achieves record consolidated crude steel output in Q4 FY 2024-25

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a highest-ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production of 7.63 million mt in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 12 percent year on year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, April 8.

The company’s Indian operations achieved a crude steel output of 7.40 million mt, a growth of 13 percent year on year, while its mills operated at a 93 percent average capacity utilisation rate during the fourth quarter, the company said.

For the entire fiscal year 2024-25, JSW Steel reported a five percent growth in consolidated production, reaching 27.79 million mt.