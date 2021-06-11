India’s JSW Limited reports 10% rise in crude steel output in May

Friday, 11 June 2021 11:41:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited recorded crude steel production of 1.36 million mt in May this year, up 10 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday, June 11.

JSW’s finished steel production during the month in question is reported at 1.25 million mt, according to the filing.

The company’s production of flat rolled products in May totaled 999,000 mt, up 10 percent year on year.

Production of long products was reported at 309,000 mt, up 55 percent year on year, the company reported.