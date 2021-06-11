﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Limited reports 10% rise in crude steel output in May

Friday, 11 June 2021 11:41:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited recorded crude steel production of 1.36 million mt in May this year, up 10 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday, June 11.

JSW’s finished steel production during the month in question is reported at 1.25 million mt, according to the filing.

The company’s production of flat rolled products in May totaled 999,000 mt, up 10 percent year on year.

Production of long products was reported at 309,000 mt, up 55 percent year on year, the company reported.


Tags: Indian Subcon  JSW Steel  steelmaking  crude steel  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jun

India’s JSPL steel production up 31 percent in April-May
28  May

Indian finished steel output down 23% in April, consumption down 26%
26  May

Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity
25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021
24  May

Capex of India’s JSW Limited to reach $6.5 billion over next three years