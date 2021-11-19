﻿
English
India’s JSW Limited buys out Linde India Limited’s stake in oxygen plant JV

Friday, 19 November 2021 12:28:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited has bought out the stake of its joint venture partner, Linde India Limited, in Bellary Oxygen Company Private Limited, according to a regulatory filing by Linde on Friday, November 19.

Following the buy-out, JSW has taken full control of the 855 mt per day air separation plant and all allied assets and infrastructure of Bellary Oxygen, the filing said.

As per the agreement for the sale of the stake, Linde has received $7 million for the transfer of full control of Bellary Oxygen to JSW.


