India’s JSW Limited achieves 11% rise in crude steel output in July

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:32:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker JSW Limited achieved a crude steel output of 1.38 million mt in July this year, up 11 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, August 11.

The company reported that its production of flat products was down marginally by one percent year on year to 934,000 mt, largely owing to the planned shutdown of its converters at its Vijaynagar mill.

However, the company’s production of long products in July this year was up 28 percent year on year to 306,000 mt, the company statement said.

The average capacity utilization levels of its mills was reported at 92 percent during the month.


