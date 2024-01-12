﻿
English
India’s JSW Group and Finland’s Coolbrook in deal to cut CO2 emissions from steel and cement production

Friday, 12 January 2024 15:52:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Group, a conglomerate with businesses in steel, cement, paints and infrastructure, has entered into a strategic agreement with Finland-based Coolbrook, an engineering company, to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at its steel and cement manufacturing plants, a JSW Group statement said on Friday, January 12.

The statement said that the initiative will be launched with the introduction of Coolbrook’s Roto Dynamic Heater technology at JSW Steel Limited’s Vijayanagar steel mill to lower carbon dioxide emissions in the steelmaking process.

As part of the agreement, both companies will collaboratively devise a roadmap aimed at achieving low-carbon production, facilitating the phased roll-out of RDH Technology at JSW Group’s steel and cement plants, the statement said.

Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook, said Coolbrook’s pilot test results have already proven the capabilities of the technology. The deployment of the technology in steel production will demonstrate the impact of electrification with clean energy in steel manufacturing processes.

RDH technology utilises renewable electricity to power high-temperature industrial processes in steel and cement production, significantly reducing the need to burn fossil fuels. In steel manufacturing, the technology targets the decarbonisation of manufacturing processes in traditional blast furnaces and the direct reduction iron (DRI)-based production of iron and steel.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

