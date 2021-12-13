﻿
India’s JSSL and NSCIL ink MoU for stainless steel product supply to small industrial units

Monday, 13 December 2021 10:42:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government’s National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSICL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL) to ensure supplies of stainless steel products to small industrial units, a government official said on Monday, December 13.

Under the agreement, a platform will be created through which these small industrial units will be able to source their raw material requirements of stainless steel products at the right quality and competitive prices, the government official said.

JSSL for its part will secure distribution channels across the country for its products, the official added.


